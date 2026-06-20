Bank of Baroda launches ‘bob Golden Goal Deposit Scheme’ with rates up to 7.40% for retail investors

MUMBAI: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, announced the launch of a new retail term deposit scheme – the ‘bob Golden Goal Deposit Scheme’, a special 555-day tenor deposit scheme offering an attractive interest rate of 6.75% p.a. for the general public, 7.25% p.a. for resident senior citizens, 7.35% p.a. for resident super senior citizens (aged 80 years & above) and up to 7.40% p.a. on Non-Callable Deposits. The scheme is applicable on retail term deposits below Rs 3 crore. The newly launched scheme is designed to provide depositors with an attractive investment avenue backed by assured returns. Speaking on the launch, Beena Vaheed, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “In today’s evolving interest rate environment, the ‘bob Golden Goal Deposit Scheme’ offers depositors an attractive opportunity to lock in higher rates. The scheme reflects our continued commitment to offering innovative and value-driven products that help customers achieve their financial goals.” This information was stated in a press release.

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