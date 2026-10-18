Guwahati: Police Arrest Suspected Burglar Linked to Multiple Cases

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha police arrested a 27-year-old man within four hours of a reported house burglary at Garaliya, recovering several stolen items, including an LPG cylinder and copper materials. The accused, identified as Rahul Dewan of Fatasil Ambari, was allegedly involved in breaking into the house and stealing valuables. Police described him as a repeat offender wanted in multiple cases across Guwahati.

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