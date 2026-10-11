Guwahati

Basistha Police arrest 5 in theft and snatching cases in city

Basistha police arrested five persons in separate theft and snatching cases and recovered several items allegedly linked to the crimes.
theft
Published on

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha police arrested five persons in separate theft and snatching cases and recovered several items allegedly linked to the crimes.

In one operation, police apprehended Sukleswar Boro alias Suklei (26), a resident of Sawkuchi, and Pabitra Daimary alias Psycho (28), from Sonkuchi, in connection with multiple theft cases. Officers recovered a bundle of copper wires, a plier, a wrench, a pair of scissors and a cutter machine from them. In another case, police arrested Biki Saikia (26) of Hastinapur Hill after technical analysis helped establish his alleged involvement in a theft. The team seized 3 kg of electrical wires, 1 kg of copper wire and a mobile phone.

Police also arrested two alleged snatchers, Anowar Ali (23) of Sawkuchi and Akash Saha (22) of Jyotikuchi. The officers recovered a mobile phone, a helmet and a scooty allegedly used in the crime.

Legal proceedings were initiated in all three cases.

Also read: Guwahati: Dispur Police arrest eight persons in theft case

Basistha Police
Theft
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com