Basistha Police arrest 5 in theft and snatching cases in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha police arrested five persons in separate theft and snatching cases and recovered several items allegedly linked to the crimes.

In one operation, police apprehended Sukleswar Boro alias Suklei (26), a resident of Sawkuchi, and Pabitra Daimary alias Psycho (28), from Sonkuchi, in connection with multiple theft cases. Officers recovered a bundle of copper wires, a plier, a wrench, a pair of scissors and a cutter machine from them. In another case, police arrested Biki Saikia (26) of Hastinapur Hill after technical analysis helped establish his alleged involvement in a theft. The team seized 3 kg of electrical wires, 1 kg of copper wire and a mobile phone.

Police also arrested two alleged snatchers, Anowar Ali (23) of Sawkuchi and Akash Saha (22) of Jyotikuchi. The officers recovered a mobile phone, a helmet and a scooty allegedly used in the crime.

Legal proceedings were initiated in all three cases.

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