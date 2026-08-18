Basistha Police arrest theft accused, recover Rs 1.63 lakh in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a theft at Sarbajanin Kali Mandir in Natun Bazar and recovered Rs 1,63,660 from his possession.

The accused was identified as Jamson Kro of Baithalangso. Police said the recovered cash represented proceeds from the sale of stolen valuables, including gold and silver ornaments, a hard disk and other items.

The accused was taken into custody as police continued their investigation into the theft case. Legal action was initiated, while further investigation was underway.

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