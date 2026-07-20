Basistha Police arrested 3 women with 4 kg of ganja in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police seized around 4 kg of ganja during an anti-narcotics operation in the Beharbari area of Guwahati and arrested three women allegedly involved in drug trafficking. The arrested women were identified as Jamile Khatun, Asatun Begum and Safina Khatun. Police took them into custody after recovering the contraband during the operation. Investigators launched a probe to ascertain the source of the seized ganja and identify others linked to the alleged drug distribution network. Police said the operation formed part of their ongoing drive against the illegal sale and supply of narcotics in the city. They added that further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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