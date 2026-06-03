Basistha Police bust suspected drug courier, seize heroin, phone and scooter in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested a youth during a targeted raid in the Indira Nagar area of Guwahati and recovered a quantity of suspected heroin, officials said.

The accused was identified as Mujammil Hoque, alias Moja, aged 24, a resident of Rangia. He was apprehended following an operation conducted by a police team acting on specific inputs.

During the raid, police recovered three soap boxes containing approximately 26 grams of suspected heroin from his possession. Officials also seized a mobile phone and a scooter bearing registration number AS01GJ3661, which was allegedly used in the transportation of the contraband.

Police said preliminary investigation suggested the accused may be linked to drug supply activities in the city. Interrogation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace the source of the narcotics.

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