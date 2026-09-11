Basistha Police crack scooty theft case within eight hours in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station cracked a scooty theft case within eight hours of the offence and arrested the alleged thief, Shubhas Das, in connection with the theft reported at Beltola Bazar. Police recovered the complainant’s stolen Oppo mobile phone, Rs 35,000 in cash, documents and bank debit cards from Das’s rented house.

A Pleasure scooty bearing registration number AS12K 8482, allegedly used in the commission of the crime, was also seized. Police initiated legal action in connection with the case.

Also Read: Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrest two More in Car Theft Network