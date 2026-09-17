Basistha Police Nab Five, Recover Stolen E-Rickshaw, Phones and Other Items in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested five persons allegedly linked to multiple theft cases reported in different parts of Guwahati, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Santanu Das, Ronit Prasad, Biki Das, Rocky Das and Prashanta Bora. Police suspected that the five were part of a theft network operating across the city. During the operation, police recovered a stolen e-rickshaw, a bicycle, an LPG cylinder, three Android mobile phones and a brass utensil.

The recovery prompted investigators to examine the involvement of the arrested persons in other theft cases registered in Guwahati. Police were also probing the alleged network to ascertain whether other individuals were involved. The five persons remained in custody as further investigation continued.

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