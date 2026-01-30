DECT Assam Organizes Career Courses Exhibition in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training (DECT), Assam, under the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, Government of Assam, has organized an Exhibition of Career Courses on Thursday at Guwahati.

The exhibition aims to help students and youth make informed and well-guided career choices amid rapidly evolving skill requirements and employment opportunities. Targeted at high school and college students, parents, guardians and prospective job seekers, the exhibition will provide an opportunity for direct interaction with participating institutions through dedicated stalls and career counselling sessions. Visitors will be able to access first-hand information on course offerings, eligibility criteria, admission procedures and future career prospects.

Special focus will be given to emerging and future-ready sectors such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, green technologies and other high-demand skill areas.

Also Read: Four held in anti-drug operations across Guwahati