Basistha police rescue four, seize 39g heroin and vials in Khanapara drive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police rescued four drug-dependent individuals and seized narcotic substances during an operation carried out in the Khanapara area. Acting on intelligence inputs, a team from Basistha Police Station conducted the operation and facilitated the transfer of the rescued individuals to a rehabilitation centre for treatment and recovery. During the drive, police apprehended Nur Hussain, a resident of Sarumataria. A search led to the recovery of five boxes of heroin weighing 39 grams along with 40 vials from his possession. Officials stated that legal proceedings had been initiated in connection with the seizure, while further investigation was underway.

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