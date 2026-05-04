Basistha police arrest two in Beltola jewellery burglary, recover stolen silver ornaments

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: City police arrested two alleged repeat offenders in connection with a major jewellery store burglary in the Beltola area, recovering a significant portion of the stolen items.

The accused were identified as Md. Mazum Ali and Md. Saman Ali. They were taken into custody by a team from Basistha Police Station following a detailed investigation. Police said the duo had carried out the break-in on the night of April 26, decamping with silver ornaments and other valuables from the showroom. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV system, which provided crucial leads for investigators. Acting on technical inputs and field intelligence, officers tracked down the suspects and arrested them. A substantial quantity of the stolen silver jewellery was recovered during the operation, along with tools believed to have been used in the burglary. Preliminary interrogation indicated that both accused had prior involvement in multiple theft cases across the city. Police stated that further investigation was underway as part of an ongoing drive against organized theft networks in Guwahati.

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