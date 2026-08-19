Basistha Police seize illegal liquor, arrest one in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested a 38-year-old man after raiding a hideout at Bakrapara Bengali Basti and recovering illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The accused was identified as Mantu Boro. During the operation, police seized six bottles of All Season IMFL, 21 bottles of McDowell’s No. 1, 11 bottles of AC Black and two bottles of Magic Moment, all in 180-ml bottles. The recovered liquor was handed over for necessary follow-up action by the Excise Department.

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