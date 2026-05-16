Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) begins preparations for Nagaon Lok Sabha by-polls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: After securing a major victory in the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparations for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election by constituting a committee for election management and coordination.

According to an official order issued by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, senior party leaders and elected representatives have been assigned responsibilities for conducting and managing the by-election campaign in the Nagaon parliamentary constituency, which has fallen vacant.

As per the order, MLA Pijush Hazarika has been appointed as the convenor of the election management committee.

The members of the committee include MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Pradyut Bordoloi, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, Ramakanta Deuri, Rupak Sharma, Shashikanta Das and Jitu Goswami.

State BJP secretaries Abhijit Nath and Nabaran Buragohain have also been included in the committee, along with party leaders Anil Saikia and Suresh Bora.

The formation of the committee signals BJP’s early focus on retaining political momentum in Assam following its latest Assembly election success and gearing up for the crucial by-election in Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Vacancy in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency was created following the resignation of sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi. Bordoloi resigned from the Indian National Congress on March 17, 2026 and joined the BJP where he was named as the party’s candidate for the Assam Assembly elections from the Dispur Constituency and elected as MLA. Following his victory, the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat officially fell vacant, paving the way for a by-election.

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