Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launches ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Dhekiajuli

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched its statewide “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” from the historic Gupteshwar Temple premises in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district, marking the beginning of a mass outreach programme across Assam.

The Yatra was flagged off in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP President Dilip Saikia.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sarma highlighted the state government’s focus on infrastructure expansion, industrial growth, employment generation, and welfare initiatives. He called upon citizens to join hands in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” and a developed Assam.

The first day of the Yatra covered Barsola, Tezpur, Naduar, and Rangapara. In Tezpur — often regarded as a cultural hub of Assam — party leaders also paid tribute to noted cultural figures including Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Rabha, Phani Sharma, and Padmanath Gohain Baruah, acknowledging their contributions to Assamese literature, music and theatre.

The “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” will continue in the coming days across different districts of the state as part of the BJP’s broader outreach efforts.

