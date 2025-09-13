Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveils election vision document for BTC poll 2025

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday unveiled its Election Vision Document for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) 2025 polls at the State Party Headquarters in Guwahati, pledging to build a peaceful, secure, and developed Bodoland. The manifesto release ceremony was graced by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP president Dilip Saikia.

Published in Assamese, Bodo, and English, the Vision Document outlines eight core commitments for the 3.5 million citizens of BTR. In a bid to symbolize inclusivity, the party also launched five election songs in Bodo, Assamese, Bengali, Adivasi, and Gorkha languages.

Highlighting the progress made in recent years, CM Sarma said the complete withdrawal of Armed Force Special Powers Act (AFSPA) had ushered in an era of peace and security. He noted that financial allocation to BTC has surged from just Rs 100 crore in 2016 to Rs 1,500 crore in 2025, underlining the government’s development push.

Dr. Sarma reaffirmed the government’s priorities, including 100% implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord, safeguarding equal rights for all communities, and introducing a new democratic process for electing VCDC representatives. He also announced plans to revolutionize connectivity by constructing bridges across rivers and tributaries to strengthen transport networks.

President Dilip Saikia emphasized that equal rights and opportunities for all 26 ethnic communities of BTR would remain the cornerstone of the party’s vision. He stressed the BJP’s commitment to corruption-free governance, timely execution of schemes, and transparent delivery of benefits.

The event was attended by Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, State BJP in-charge Harish Dwivedi, Udalguri District BJP president Sunil Basumatary, party workers, and community representatives.

The day also witnessed a grand joining ceremony, where former AKRSU president and youth leader Biswajit Roy, along with several members of the Kamtapur Autonomous Council and hundreds from the Koch Rajbanshi community, joined the BJP. Welcoming them, Saikia said their participation would further strengthen the party’s resolve to serve Assam and BTR.

