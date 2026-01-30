Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma lays foundations of key projects in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stones for Demow Co-District Commissioner Office, improvement and upgradation of Sepon-Sunpura road under Assam Mala 3.0, approach road NH-37 to Sivasagar Medical College under SOPD-G, construction and upgradation of Bhekuri Chapori road-cum-embankment, and embankment from Sesa Tiniali to Laibeel.

Addressing a public gathering in Bakchu Koch Gaon Borbil Playground under Khelua Gaon Panchayat in Demow constituency, Dr Sarma highlighted the various schemes and initiatives undertaken by the State Government. He criticized the Congress and said that during its regime, its schemes were lungi, dhoti, thread (suta), blanket, and mosquito net, which he named 'pancha amrit.'

In the programme, Dr Ranoj Pegu, State Education Minister, as well as Guardian Minister Kushal Dowari, former Thowra MLA and former Jorhat MP Topon Gogoi, Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, Co-District Commissioner Lukumoni Borah, and several other dignitaries were present.

Later talking to the media, the Chief Minister said that filing a complaint under SR was a national duty. He said, "Everyone in Assam knows that Bangladeshi Miya immigrants have entered the state. If no one receives a notice under the SR, it implies that there are no foreign nationals in Assam. That is why BJP workers filed complaints against those they suspect to be foreigners."

He said that the government or the Election Commission would examine these complaints but if no complaint was filed now, and later someone claimed that there were no foreigners in Assam, there would be nothing that could be done. He added, "This responsibility does not lie with BJP alone, but also with other parties and organizations. Unfortunately, no complaints were filed by them."

Saying that the BJP did not only speak but acted, CM Sarma said, "When we say we oppose illegal foreigners, we mean it. That is why our workers have filed over five lakh complaints. Otherwise, everyone would have been legitimized. Today, BJP has shown that the Assamese people have not surrendered. Our karyakartas have proved that resolve."

