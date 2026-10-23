‘Bhupen Da Uncut’ selected for Mumbai, Chalachitram film festivals

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The documentary 'Bhupen Da Uncut', based on the life and reflections of legendary singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika, has been selected for screening at the Mumbai-Indie-Film Festival on November 13 and the Chalachitram Film Festival at Jyoti Chitrabon on October 24.

The screenings form part of tributes marking the birth centenary of the Bharat Ratna awardee. The documentary was screened at Rutgers University in New Jersey on September 25 and by the Consulate General of India in Houston in association with the Assamese Cultural Society of Greater Houston on October 3.

Earlier screenings included events at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi on August 1, Assam Bhavan in Mumbai on August 29, and a centenary tribute organised by the Kolkata Assamese Cultural Association in Kolkata on September 5. The film was also screened at the International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2025, as well as in Luxembourg, Poland and London.

Directed by Bobbeeta Sharma, the documentary presents a first-person account of Hazarika's life, including his childhood, interactions with cultural figures, higher studies in New York, relationship with his wife Priyamvada Patel, and personal philosophy.

Shot 26 years ago on a High 8 camera, the film also features the singer reciting some of his poetry. Its archival value lies in preserving his candid recollections and insights into his life and ideology.