Birubari outpost arrests youth, recovers stolen drill and cutter machines in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested a youth for allegedly possessing stolen machinery during an operation carried out in the city. The accused, identified as Suraj Kumar Rai, a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was apprehended by a team from Birubari Outpost. Officials stated that two drill machines and one cutter machine, reported to have been stolen, were recovered from his possession. The items were seized as part of the investigation. Police initiated legal proceedings against the accused, while further inquiries were underway to ascertain the source of the stolen equipment.

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