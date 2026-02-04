Guwahati: Chandmari Police Crack Down on Theft, Four Arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police from Chandmari Police Station dismantled a theft gang and arrested four persons in connection with a series of stealing incidents in the area.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rahul Ali, Biky Basfor, Rohit Soner and Kalu Chetry. Acting on specific inputs, the police team carried out an operation that led to their apprehension and the recovery of stolen property.

During the operation, the police recovered and seized a stand fan, a table fan, a battery, around five kilograms of plastic pipes and several tools including screwdrivers and cutters, which were believed to have been used in committing the thefts.

