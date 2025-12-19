BJP aims for 50% vote share: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With barely four months left for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, political temperatures are rising as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sharpens its offensive against the Congress.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the Congress is electorally unprepared for the upcoming polls, asserting that the BJP is firmly positioned to retain power in both 2026 and 2031. Addressing the media at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, Sarma claimed the opposition party appears to be focusing on the 2036 elections instead.

“Congress seems to be preparing for 2036. As far as 2026 and 2031 are concerned, those elections are already settled,” Sarma said, adding that the Congress has failed to expand beyond its fixed vote bank and lacks visible organizational groundwork.

Highlighting the BJP government’s performance over the past five years, the Chief Minister said the party’s clear objective is to secure 50 per cent of the total vote share in the next Assembly elections. “We have governed Assam very well, and this time our target is 50 per cent vote share,” he asserted.

Sarma also stressed increased women’s participation in governance, stating that women leaders now represent the BJP at every level, from Zila Parishads to the state Cabinet. He added that women are expected to make up around 30 per cent of BJP candidates in the upcoming polls.

Claiming electoral gains, the Chief Minister said the BJP has strengthened its position in nearly 18 constituencies, including Makum in Tinsukia, Central Guwahati, Goalpara and Boko in Kamrup district. He noted that after constituency reorganization, 18 additional seats have been created and there would be no need for internal ticket adjustments.

On alliance politics, Sarma confirmed that discussions with NDA partners, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), UPPL and BPF, are progressing smoothly. “We have time till April to finalize alliance arrangements,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, Sarma questioned his political effectiveness, calling him a “digital leader” active mainly on social media. In a sarcastic remark, Sarma said he occasionally watches Gogoi’s Facebook Live sessions as a “stress reliever.”

The Chief Minister also outlined preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Assam. In addition to his official engagements, the Prime Minister will visit the BJP’s state headquarters on the evening of December 20. The Prime Minister will spend some time on the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra, where he will interact with 25 students from Assam on issues related to examinations. The Chief Minister has expressed hope that this will further enhance the Brahmaputra’s potential as a major tourism attraction in the future. In addition, during his two-day visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, pay tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Movement, offer homage to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, and lay the foundation stone for the revival works of the Namrup Fertiliser Plant, reflecting his deep respect for the aspirations and sentiments of the people of Assam.

