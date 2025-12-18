Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launches major development projects in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday unveiled a series of development projects in Dibrugarh district, marking another step in the State Government’s push for infrastructure and women’s empowerment.

The chief minister laid the foundation stones for three key infrastructure projects, inaugurated a new sports complex, and distributed seed money to thousands of self-help group (SHG) members under the Mukhymantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

The day’s highlight was the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Abhaypur Rural Sports Complex at Moran, constructed at a cost of Rs 12.32 crore. The chief minister described the facility as a ‘modern sporting hub’ designed to nurture young talent from rural Assam. The complex includes multiple playing fields, a spectator gallery, and training amenities.

Sarma also laid the foundation stone for the widening and improvement of the 9.3-km Moran Town Club–Gojpuria–Lukumari stretch of the Moran–Nitai Road. The Rs 36.92 crore-project, sanctioned under Asom Mala 3.0, aims to improve road connectivity in upper Assam and boost local trade.

The CM also laid the foundation stone of the Tingkhong Co-District Commissioner’s Office, which will be built at a cost of Rs 19.5 crore. The facility is expected to streamline administrative services in the growing sub-division. In addition, the chief minister laid the foundation of the new Moran police station building under the MOITRI scheme, estimated at Rs 2.15 crore.

The chief minister also distributed seed money of Rs 10,000 each to 23,791 self-help group members from the Tingkhong Legislative Assembly Constituency under the Mukhymantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA). The financial assistance is aimed at supporting small-scale income-generating activities and encouraging entrepreneurship among rural women.

While addressing the gathering, the chief minister emphasised the transformative vision behind the investments. “Today is not just about bricks and mortar. The roads and buildings will form the backbone of our region’s progress, but the true strength of Assam lies in its people. By directly empowering nearly 24,000 ‘baideos’ (sisters) with seed capital, we are igniting a silent economic revolution at the household level. The Self-Help Groups of Assam are the engines of social and economic change in our villages and the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan is our commitment to building a financially independent and resilient woman in every home,” the CM said.

