Northeast Frontier Railway maintained steady growth in freight loading during last fiscal year

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway has maintained steady growth in the loading of various commodities during the last fiscal year. In the last fiscal year, loading of 10.24 million metric tonnes (MT) of freight was achieved. During the last fiscal year, loading of food grains increased by 19.7% in comparison to the previous fiscal year, i.e., 2022–23. Also, container loading has increased by 8% over the past year.

During the month of March 2024, this zone loaded 1.059 MT. During the month, the loading of a few commodities registered significant growth in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year. During the month, cement loading has increased by 35.2%, which is 143.3% higher than the target. POL loading has increased by 61.9%, while container loading has increased by 15.4%. NF Railway is exploring all possible ways to boost freight loading performance. The speedy execution of doubling works at important sections of the NF Railway has resulted in increased movement of essential and other commodities, in addition to growth in freight loading, a press release said.

