Don’t play nasty games: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warns Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury

Silchar: In a day long stormy campaigning in Barak Valley, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lambasted the Congress in his unique style. In Katlucherra and Nilambajar under Karimganj Lok Sabha seat, Sarma directly targeted the Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury alleging that in a viral video the opposition was seen attending a closed-door meeting to chalk out plan for coercive rigging and manipulating the EVMs. “Do not ever dare to take illegal means to win votes. You will not be spared, we are in Modi’s rule,” Sarma warned Chowdhury.

Further he added that Chowdhury being an advocate, would charge fees for any issue even if he somehow manages to win. Interestingly, the Chief Minister avoided any attack on the AIUDF in Karimganj. In both of his speeches in the two rallies in Muslim-dominated Nilambazar and Hindu-dominated Katlicherra, Sarma singled out the Congress to vent out his anger. Simultaneously he focussed on various pro people and pro poor flagship projects both the Union and his State government had taken. Significantly, Sarma repeatedly asked the people to vote for the sake of Narendra Modi who, as he claimed, had put the nation on the path of prosperity.

Sarma attended two rallies in Katigorah and Udharbond under Silchar Lok Sabha seat. In both the public meetings he lambasted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, the TMC chief for making irrelevant claim of fielding candidates in all the seats in the next Assembly election in Assam. Banerjee attended a party election rally in Silchar on Wednesday where she claimed that the TMC would play the final game in 2026 Assembly election in Assam. Taking a dig at her, Sarma said, Didi was probably planning to contest in Bangladesh. Sarma further said the Congress was in ICU and very soon the party would cease to exist.

In a bid to win the hearts of the Bengali Hindus, Sarma promised he would solve all the citizenship problems the linguistic minorities had been facing within next six months.

