BJP Celebrates Assam's Padma Shri Awardees for Cultural Contributions

Assam BJP congratulated Padma Shri 2026 awardees for contributions to Sattriya dance, theatre, silk crafts and folk music.
STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: State’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) warmly congratulated the state’s Padma Shri awardees for 2026, highlighting their contribution to the preservation and promotion of Assam’s folk traditions and culture. At a press conference at Vajpayee Bhavan, party spokesperson Kishor Kumar Bhattacharyya said Haricharan Saikia, recognized for his Sattriya dance, Nuruddin Ahmed, noted for stage design in mobile theatre, Dr. Jogesh Deuri, for innovations in eri, muga, and silk crafts, and Karbi artist Pakhila Lekthepi, for promoting Karbi folk music, had all brought pride to the state. The BJP also expressed satisfaction over the posthumous award to late Kabindra Purkayastha for his decades-long political service in Assam.

