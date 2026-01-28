Guwahati: Residents Demolish Illegal Liquor Den After Fatal Accident in Azara

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Tensions erupted in Azara’s Kalitapara area following a tragic accident that claimed the life of a young man. According to reports, 35-year-old Nripen Baruah, returning from an illegal liquor spot, fell into an exposed pipe along the National Highway, resulting in his death. Locals allege that despite repeated complaints to the authorities, no action had been taken to secure the area or remove the illicit liquor establishment. Frustrated by the inaction, residents banded together and demolished the illegal liquor den, which had been operating under the nose of the police just 500 metres from the Azara police station.

