BJP charts strategy for 2026 Assam Assembly elections in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santhosh began a two-day review of the party’s organizational preparedness in Assam, holding a series of high-level meetings at the state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan.

Party spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said Santhosh arrived in Guwahati on Thursday evening and immediately held a detailed meeting at 6 pm with state spokespersons, the media department, the media relations wing, and media convenors of various morchas. He reviewed the current political scenario in Assam and gave guidance on shaping a favourable public narrative for the party. Responsibilities were also assigned to individual functionaries.

Later, from 8 pm onwards, Santhosh chaired an extended meeting with the party’s social media and IT departments, including conveners from all morchas. Discussions centred on intensifying digital outreach and effectively disseminating government achievements during the election campaign.

On Friday morning, in the presence of state president Dilip Saikia and state general secretary (Organisation) Rabindra Raju, Santhosh held a closed-door review with state general secretaries. He assessed booth-level organizational strength and formulated strategies targeting victory in all booths across the state, with special focus on the party’s core 103 constituencies.

At 10:30 am, Santhosh chaired an all-day session with the newly appointed coordinators and in-charges of all 126 Assembly constituencies. Senior party leaders, including Saikia, state in-charge Harish Dwivedi, and other top office-bearers, attended the meeting, which discussed constituency-wise preparations and programmes.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the concluding session, stressed the need for aggressive dissemination of government schemes and achievements. He announced that the government would take stricter measures against polygamy, “love jihad”, and “land jihad” and initiate tougher action against illegal encroachers, particularly Bengali-origin Muslims occupying government land, forest areas, tribal belts, and xatra land.

He further indicated that the government aims to arrive at a “just and acceptable” resolution regarding tribal status for six communities in the upcoming Assembly session, after consultations with all stakeholders.

At 5 pm, the BJP State Core Committee convened in the presence of Santhosh. Chief Minister Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MPs Kamakhya Tasa, Dilip Saikia, Harish Dwivedi, and other top leaders were present. The meeting resolved to contest the upcoming election in alliance with partners, targeting 103 seats. The party reiterated that the election campaign will focus on all-round development and core ideological issues.

Briefing the media after the meetings, State President Dilip Saikia said the BJP is firmly preparing for the 2026 elections and expressed confidence that the “historic support” the party received in Bihar could be reflected in Assam. He said voters are likely to endorse the BJP’s development-centric governance under the motto “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

On the upcoming BTC elections, Saikia said candidate selection will be finalized in consultation with the national leadership.

