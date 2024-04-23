BJP chief spokesperson anticipates sweeping victory in Phase-I of Lok Sabha polls in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Manoj Baruah, the Chief Spokesperson for the State BJP, confidently proclaimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure triumph in all five constituencies in the 1st phase of the Lok Sabha election. The constituencies including Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kaziranga, and Lakhimpur aim to clinch victory on April 19.

Baruah stated that the BJP is committed to every electoral contest, from panchayat elections to the grand stage of the Lok Sabha. He attributed the party’s efficient performance to the dedication of its workers, who tirelessly engage with voters across all levels of society.

Moreover, Baruah emphasized the overwhelming support garnered by the BJP from the public, particularly in appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes and the proactive initiatives by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, leading to visible development.

He noted that the electorate has placed their trust in the ruling government and its array of welfare schemes, which have significantly contributed to the burgeoning support for the BJP.

The convergence of these factors, Baruah asserted, has widespread public backing for the BJP, positioning the party favorably as it heads into the Lok Sabha election. With confidence brimming, the BJP anticipates a resounding mandate from the electorate, bolstered by the enduring faith in the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and transformative governance.

