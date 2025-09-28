BJP hails people’s mandate in BTC elections, pledges continued support for development

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh on Saturday has expressed deep gratitude to the people of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) following the conclusion of vote counting for the Fifth General Election of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), conducted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

In a press statement, Dilip Saikia, president of BJP Assam Pradesh, thanked the electorate for their overwhelming support and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to peace, security, and holistic development in the region. “The 2025 mandate demonstrates the people’s trust in the BJP as the custodian of inclusive growth and equal dignity for all,” Saikia said.

He said that the BJP will continue to take decisive steps to build a strong, progressive, and empowered BTR, working for the welfare of every section of society. Dilip Saikia also expressed gratitude to party karyakartas, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, party leadership, supporters, and well-wishers who contributed to the party’s efforts.

Extending his congratulations to Hagrama Mohilary, Chief of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Saikia praised the BPF for securing an absolute majority in the elections. He reiterated that the BJP will provide full support to the incoming BTC government to foster a stronger and more prosperous Bodoland. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that the BPF’s victory represents a triumph for the NDA alliance, as BJP, BPF, and UPPL collectively won 40 seats under the alliance banner.

Also Read: Guwahati: BJP Remembers Deendayal Upadhyaya on his Birth Anniversary

Also Watch: