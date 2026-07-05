BJP MLA Dr. Habbey Teron Files Nomination for Assam Deputy Speaker’s Post

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: BJP MLA from Amri (ST) constituency, Dr. Habbey Teron, on Saturday filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) before the ALA Secretary (In-charge) Rajiv Bhattacharya. He is the official candidate of the ruling NDA alliance for the election. Dr. Teron submitted his nomination in the presence of senior leaders and MLAs of the ruling alliance. Earlier, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced Dr. Habbey Teron as the BJP-led NDA’s nominee for the Deputy Speaker’s post. A first-time MLA from Amri, Dr. Habbey Teron is expected to be elected as the Deputy Speaker with the support of the ruling alliance, marking a significant responsibility in the functioning of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

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