BJP MLA’s land broking exposed: AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress in-charge and AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Assam government over the viral audio clip allegedly involving Palasbari BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria, in which commission was reportedly demanded in the name of land sale.

Arriving in Assam today, Singh stated that the BJP is well-versed in land broking and profiteering under the guise of development.

He said the exposure of the Palasbari MLA’s commission-driven land dealings has made it clear how broking and a full-fledged mafia raj are operating in the state. “This incident has laid bare how land deals are being manipulated and how corruption has been institutionalized under BJP rule,” Singh said.

On the Prime Minister’s visit to Assam for the inauguration of the airport terminal, Singh questioned the intent behind the visit. “For whom is the Prime Minister coming? For Adani and Ambani? Thousands of bighas of land are being handed over to Adani, Ambani and other corporate houses, and the government is prepared to give away even more. A mafia raj is operating everywhere,” he alleged.

“Why was the name of MGNREGA changed, and more importantly, why has the scheme been virtually dismantled? These are questions that needed answers,” he said.

Singh added that mere banners and posters, put up at enormous cost, will not fetch BJP any votes. “The youth want employment, tea garden workers want better wages. These are the real issues,” he asserted.

Commenting on the visit of the BJP’s national working president to Assam, Singh said that crores of rupees have been spent on banners across the state. “Couldn’t that money have been spent on hospitals and schools in Assam?” he asked.

Responding to allegations by the Chief Minister regarding the sale of Congress tickets, Singh advised him to first look into his own party. “Cattle syndicates and areca nut syndicates are operating in Assam. The Chief Minister should answer for that instead of worrying about Congress,” he said.

On the issue of alliances for the 2026 Assembly elections, Singh stated that discussions are underway under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, who has been engaging with leaders of various parties. Singh said he too is holding talks with different political leaders. “The Congress is ready for alliances with like-minded parties, and we welcome any new party willing to join us,” he said, adding that seat-sharing would be decided on merit and strength in respective constituencies, without unnecessary disputes.

Clarifying a recent remark made by a minority leader of the Congress regarding reservation for minorities, Singh said that it was an individual opinion and does not reflect the party’s stand. Appropriate action has already been taken against the leader, he added.

