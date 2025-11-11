Jitendra Singh Alwar Blames Govt for Delhi Blast, Terms Sarma’s Schemes Vote-Buying Tactics

Guwahati: AICC General Secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar launched a sharp attack on the government on Tuesday, blaming it for the recent blast in Delhi and criticizing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s beneficiary-driven politics ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing the media, Alwar said the entire nation was rattled by the explosion near the Red Fort, calling it a glaring example of the government’s failure to secure even the most prominent locations. “If a blast can occur at such a high-security zone, it means nowhere in the country is truly safe. The government must take responsibility for this failure,” he stated.

Turning his attention to Assam politics, Alwar accused Chief Minister Sarma of using state-sponsored beneficiary schemes for electoral gain. “This is not welfare, it’s politics. With elections nearing, they can go to any extent. It’s corruption in disguise—an attempt to buy votes,” he alleged, terming Sarma a “corrupt Chief Minister.”

The Congress leader urged both central and state administrations to prioritize transparency and accountability, warning that such governance failures not only endanger citizens but also weaken public trust in democratic institutions.