BJP will come to power in Assam for the third time: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana CM Saini pays obeisance at Kamakhya Temple

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid obeisance and offered prayers at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Monday, marking his first visit since taking office as chief minister for the third time.

After paying his respects to the goddess and talking to the media, Nayab Saini said, “I am very fortunate that I received the opportunity to worship at the Maa Kamakhya temple today. I have prayed for the bright future of Haryana and that the state touches new heights of development.” The Haryana Chief Minister further said that the government elected in Haryana represents the interests of the poor, farmers, women, and youth and will work to improve their lives.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have developed Haryana equally without any discrimination in the last 10 years. We will take this development forward at a faster pace. We have also taken some resolutions in this election and will also fulfil those resolutions so that the government lives up to the expectations of every person. The government that has been elected in Haryana is the government of the poor, farmers, women, and youth. Our government will work to make their lives easier,” said Saini.

After the Kamakya visit, Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini received a warm welcome and was felicitated by the State BJP at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan.

On talking to the media at the Vajpayee Bhawan, Saini said, “It is because of the false promises the Congress party is getting rejected by the general public. The Congress party came to power in Telangana by giving the public false promises. Due to the fake promises by the Congress party earlier in Chhattisgarh, now the Haryana public has shown them the door. The public is now well aware that the Congress party was dominating the public with all fake promises. Now no fake promises can be sold. Now the country only believes in PM Narendra Modi’s guarantee.”

He further stated, “BJP will definitely come to power in Assam for the third time. With the leadership of the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state is growing faster.”

CM Saini was accompanied by his wife Suman Saini at the Kamakhya Temple, where he prayed for a prosperous future for Haryana and for the state to achieve new levels of development. Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana on October 17.

