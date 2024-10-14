Assam BJP Shortlists Potential Candidates For Upcoming By-Elections

GUWAHATI: The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting to discuss about the potential candidates for the upcoming by-elections in three assembly seats: Behali, Dhalai, and Samaguri.

The meeting of the state BJP’s election committee was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other senior party leaders.

The discussions led to the finalization of the list of likely candidates for the by-election. Three names of probable candidates from each of the three assembly seats have been sent to to the party’s parliamentary board, which will take the final call on the candidates.