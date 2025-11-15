BJP’s Bihar victory will boost momentum in Assam: President Dilip Saikia

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Friday said that the emphatic victory of the BJP–JDU alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections will significantly motivate BJP workers in Assam and pave the way for a sweeping win in the 2026 Assam Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters at the State BJP headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan, Saikia said the Bihar mandate reflects people’s trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the developmental initiatives undertaken since 2014.

Saikia said the BJP-led Centre has been working tirelessly with the vision of building a “Viksit Bharat”, ensuring inclusive growth across all regions. The efforts of the BJP–JDU government in Bihar to transform the state into a “Shreshtha Bihar” have resulted in all-round development, prompting the people to firmly support the alliance through the EVMs, he added.

The State BJP chief further noted that the landslide win for the Modi–Nitish alliance reaffirms the strength of nationalism in Bihar. He expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their overwhelming support and said the previous BJP–JDU government had worked with the philosophy of “Integral Humanism” espoused by Jana Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Through schemes ensuring food security, drinking water, electricity, pucca houses, self-reliance, women’s empowerment and unemployment benefits for youth, the government uplifted the poor, he said.

Saikia added that the Bihar results make it clear that people have rejected the Congress party’s “minority appeasement” and caste-based politics. He said the Congress, even with its alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, faced humiliation in Bihar, proving that it has become a “setting sun”.

