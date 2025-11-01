Blood donation camp held in Guwahati to mark 17th anniversary of 2008 serial blasts

Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Ankuran Welfare Association (AWA) organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and HDFC bank at Ganeshguri on Thursday to mark the 17th anniversary of the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta Road. Held under the theme ‘People for People – Against Terrorism’, the event aimed to honour the victims and promote peace and humanity.

