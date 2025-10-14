Zubeen Garg Died by Drowning, Not by Poisoning: Confirms GMCH Report

Guwahati: The official post-mortem report from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has confirmed that the late singer Zubeen Garg’s death was not caused by poisoning, attributing it instead to drowning. Forensic analysis revealed no traces of toxic substances in the viscera or other body fluids, effectively ruling out any toxicological interference.

The findings contradict allegations made by Zubeen’s band member, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who was arrested in connection with the case and had claimed that poison may have been involved. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the mysterious death, continues to examine other leads, while authorities reaffirm that the post-mortem evidence provides a clear cause of death.