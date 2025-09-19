Assam: Blood donation camp held at Bilasipara Model Hospital

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: Under the aegis of Dist Health Society, Dhubri, and Bilasipara co-dist administration and in association with Bilasipara Marwari Yuva Manch, a blood donation camp was held in the Bilasipara Model Hospital on Wednesday. The blood donation camp was inaugurated by Co- Dist Commissioner, Bilasipara, Dr Preeti Lekha Deka, ACS, where 63 volunteers participated. The Co-Dist Superintendent of Police, Ambarish Sarma, Chairperson of Bilasipara Municipal Board Binita Das Saha, Sub-Divisional Medical and Health officer Mokaddesh Ali, along with medical staff were present at the venue.

