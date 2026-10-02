Book on professional challenges faced by engineers released in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dealing with Professional Challenges as an Engineer, authored by noted structural engineer and academic Dr Hema Kanta Barua, was formally released at a function at G.S. Road, Guwahati. The programme was organised by Saumar Publications, Rukmini Nagar.

Former Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam Paramesh Dutta, IAS (Retd.), presided over the function, while engineer Thagit Nahardeka attended as the chief guest. Nahardeka, who was Dr Barua's contemporary at Jorhat Engineering College in the early 1960s, recalled their long association and spoke about the author's professional commitment and the relevance of the book.

Retired Indian Air Force officer Shisir Baruah shared personal recollections of Dr Barua. Former students Er Deben Sarmah and Er Jadav Kalita spoke about their association with their teacher and his influence on generations of engineering students.

Guwahati Senior Citizens Association member Priyabrata Lahkar highlighted Dr Barua's contributions to engineering and education, while retired water resources engineer Gautam Bora spoke about his role in founding the Jorhat Engineering College Alumni Association, which has developed into a platform with chapters across the globe.

Saumar Publications proprietor Anup Kumar Baruah also addressed the gathering and spoke about the publication and the significance of bringing Dr Barua's experiences and reflections to a wider readership.

In his concluding remarks, Dutta recalled his association with Dr Barua spanning more than five decades and reflected on the author's accomplishments and the discipline, perseverance and dedication that characterised his career in engineering and academia.

The programme brought together former colleagues, students, friends and family members to mark the release of the book, which draws on Dr Barua's decades of practical experience, teaching and professional engagement to reflect on the responsibilities and challenges engineers encounter during their careers.

Also Read: Six-Day Student Development Programme on Emerging Trends Concludes at DHSK Commerce College