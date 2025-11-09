Books on Zubeen Garg and Hiren Bhattacharya released in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two books composed by K.K. Sen, retired Director of the Planning and Development Department, were released at a function held at the Pensioners Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday. The books, published by Gayatri Prakashan of Panjabari, include 'Kotnu Heral Zubeen', dedicated to the legendary singer Zubeen Garg, and 'The Golden Creativity of Hiruda', an English translation of poems by the eminent Assamese poet Hiren Bhattacharya. The event was organized with the courtesy and cooperation of the Assam Pensioners Santha and was graced by two distinguished former presidents - Sabita Devi of Kamrup Mahanagar Zila Sahitya Sabha (KMZSS) and Surya Kanta Hazarika of Axom Xahitya Xabha - who jointly unveiled the books. The celebration began with the lighting of lamps before the photographs of the two legends, followed by inaugural speeches from the guests, who praised Sen's creative efforts and described the books as remarkable contributions to Assamese literature and culture.

Speakers highlighted Sen's literary achievements and his portrayal of Zubeen Garg's generosity, deep love for humanity and nature, and his bond with music. In his address, K.K. Sen expressed heartfelt gratitude for the large gathering and shared his emotions in memory of the departed icons.

The programme also featured musical performances by artistes from the Pensioners Santha and Xahitya Xabha. The event was jointly anchored by publisher Rajen Bhattacharya and former president of Assam Pensioners Santha, Safiur Rahman Saikia, and concluded with a vote of thanks from the chair.

