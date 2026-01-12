Brahmaputra Board celebrates 45th foundation day with cultural and academic events

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Brahmaputra Board celebrated its 45th Foundation Day on Sunday, with a day-long programme at its complex, drawing participation from officers, employees and their families. IIT Guwahati Director Prof Devendra Jalihal attended as Chief Guest, while Prof Anuradha Sarma of Gauhati University was the Guest of Honour.

The celebrations began with the hoisting of the Board flag, a tribute to deceased employees and a plantation drive. Addressing the main function, Chairman Dr Ranbir Singh highlighted the Board’s activities and its efforts to evolve as a knowledge-driven organization. Prof Jalihal expressed hope for collaborative efforts to harness the region’s water resources, while Prof Sarma voiced confidence in the Board’s future achievements.

The Chief Guest distributed prizes to winners of sports, academic and cultural competitions held during the Foundation Day celebrations. The programme concluded with a cultural event showcasing the diverse traditions of the region.

