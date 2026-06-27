Brahmaputra Board Conducts Workshop on BRAHMA River Modelling Software

GUWAHATI: The Brahmaputra Board developed a river model software named BRAHMA in association with the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Research Institute (NEHARI), Brahmaputra Board, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, successfully conducted a two-day training workshop on “River Model – BRAHMA (Braided River Aid – HydroMorphological Analyser)” during June 24–25, 2026, at NEHARI.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Ranbir Singh, IAS (Retd.), Chairman, Brahmaputra Board, who emphasized the growing importance of “River Model – BRAHMA (Braided River Aid Hydro-Morphological Analyser)” in the water resources sector. He highlighted the role of these advanced technologies in sustainable river management and the need for a future development plan of BRAHMA. The inaugural session was also graced by the presence of Dr Achintya Bezbaruah, North Dakota State University, USA; Dr Arup Kumar Sarma, Professor, IIT-G; and Dr Ranjit Deka, Director, NEHARI, Brahmaputra Board.

The two-day programme comprised comprehensive lectures and practical sessions covering a wide range of topics.

The workshop witnessed participation from a wide range of prestigious academic institutions, research organizations, and government departments, including the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, the Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad, the National Institute of Technology, Silchar; the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST); Assam Engineering College, Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar, North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM), Brahmaputra Board, The Assam Royal Global University, Girijananda Chowdhury University, Don Bosco University, Azara, and the Water Resources Department, Government of Assam, and the Water Resources Department, Government of Meghalaya.

The resource persons and guest faculty are from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati; the National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya; and Golaghat Engineering College, Golaghat.

The training programme concluded with a valedictory session by Dr Ranjit Deka, Director, NEHARI, and was virtually attended by Dr Anupal Baruah, University of Alabama, USA, who initiated the session by summarising the 2-day training workshop. This information was stated in a press release.

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