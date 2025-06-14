Broker arrested in job scam at Janata Bhawan; fake appointment letters busted

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major job scam was unearthed at Janata Bhawan after police arrested Mintu Deka, a broker accused of duping job seekers by issuing fake government appointment letters in exchange for money. Acting on leads, authorities also arrested a woman, Mamoni Kalita, believed to be linked to the racket. Both accused allegedly promised government jobs and collected money from candidates by issuing forged appointment letters. The case has triggered concerns over security lapses within the state secretariat premises. Police are investigating further to identify more victims and possible accomplices.

