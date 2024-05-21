Assam: Brown sugar recovered at Guwahati railway station, 1 arrested

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: RPF and GRP carried out a joint operation at 8 am on platforms 4 and 5 of the Guwahati railway station and arrested a 43-year-old man named Niharuddin Barbhuyan of Sonal in Cachar. On searching, four plastic boxes containing 48 grams of suspected brown sugar were recovered from his possession, the value of which is said to be around Rs 500000.

Earlier in February, authorities in Khanapara, Guwahati busted a smuggler and seized a huge quantity of brown sugar worth around Rs 15 lakh. Acting on specific intelligence, vigilant officers set up a checkpoint at the entrance of the town, triggering the operation when a suspect and his smuggling tactics were discovered the wonderful During a routine inspection, law enforcement stopped the crime vehicle for investigation. Although the initial investigation revealed no evidence of charges, the police continued their search and eventually discovered a strange building hidden inside the car.

As the police entered the clandestine chamber they caught hold of 15 soap bottles hidden with brown sugar, with a total weight of about 184 grams. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is Rs. 15 lakhs and laid an emphasis on illegal activities that have been seriously disrupted by law enforcement. The authorities immediately seized the vehicle with registration number MN 01 AK 5059, along with its arrested driver identified as Mohammad Minnajuddin.

Further charges of smuggling prohibited drugs and legal proceedings have been initiated against him. The team of authorities found out that the smuggled goods were originally transported from Imphal, Manipur to be distributed in Guwahati. There is a possibility of a voluminous network involved in the illegal drug trade. The fears highlight the growing tactics used by smugglers and the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat drug activities.

