BSF, Assam Police Rescues 27 Cattle, Thwarts Smuggling Attempt on Indo-Bangladesh Border

GUWAHATI: The vigilant bordermen under the Guwahati Frontier of the BSF thwarted smuggling attempts on the Indo-Bangladesh International border in Coochbehar (WB). BSF troops rescued 27 cattle heads from smugglers who were attempting to transport them from India to Bangladesh. The BSF troops demonstrated exceptional bravery in securing the borders against all odds.

The BSF continues its vigorous campaign against trans-border smuggling of cattle, contraband items, and narcotic substances along the international border with Bangladesh. Joint operations with law enforcement agencies have proven highly effective in curbing illegal activities, extending the reach of BSF into deeper areas of the country.

On July 12, 2024, acting on intelligence input, vigilant bordermen of the 31st Battalion BSF, in collaboration with Assam Police, launched a special operation in the bordering village of Biskhawa, Dhubri. The operation led to the seizure of a Mahindra Bolero pickup truck containing ten cattle, which were inhumanely crammed into a cavity beneath plywood sheets. The cattle were intended for smuggling across the international border to Bangladesh. This operation highlights the excellent synergy between the BSF, its intelligence wing, and the Assam state police.

With the onset of the rainy season, the challenges for BSF in countering trans-border smugglers have multiplied. The adverse weather conditions complicate the maintenance of vigilance and execution of operations, but the BSF remains resolute. Given the vulnerability of the border and the heightened activities of trans-border smugglers and anti-national elements, BSF troops are effectively dominating the border area and preventing trans-border crimes. The BSF's continued efforts ensure the security and integrity of the nation's borders, a press release said.

