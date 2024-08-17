BSF Guwahati Frontier Celebrates 78th Independence Day with Enthusiasm Across Borders

GUWAHATI: The Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier celebrated the 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024, with great enthusiasm and fervour. The celebrations took place at the Frontier Headquarters in Patgaon, as well as at Sector Headquarters and Units under Command up to the Border Outpost (BOP) level along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The Inspector General (IG) of the Guwahati Frontier, Makrand Deouskar, hoisted the National Flag during the event. In his address to the Seema Praharis, including personnel from the 1st NDRF and the CAPF Composite Hospital, IG Deouskar paid tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by the freedom fighters of our great nation. He emphasized the importance of protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and urged the troops to make wholehearted efforts to fulfil their duties. He also highlighted the significance of adhering to the democratic values of the country and the ethos of unity in diversity.

IG Deouskar commended the relentless efforts of the border men in safeguarding India's borders and upholding the BSF motto, "Jeewan Paryant Kartavya" (Duty Unto Death). He also congratulated the personnel of the Guwahati Frontier who were honoured with the prestigious Police Medal for Meritorious Service, recognizing their dedication and exemplary performance.

The Inspector General extended his best wishes on Independence Day to the families of the BSF personnel, acknowledging their invaluable support. Additionally, IG Deouskar visited patients at the CAPF Composite Hospital, where he distributed sweets and fruits, and wished them a speedy recovery.

The celebrations at BSF Guwahati Frontier on this momentous occasion reflected the unwavering spirit and commitment of the force towards safeguarding the nation and honouring the legacy of India's freedom fighters, stated a press release.

NF Railway: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) celebrated India's 78th Independence Day with grandeur, highlighting its significant progress in operational efficiency, passenger amenities, and environmental sustainability. The General Manager, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, hoisted the national flag at the NFRSA complex in Maligaon, amidst a large gathering.

The general manager also inaugurated new facilities, including a boxing ring, employee accommodations, and an RPF ladies barrack. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended 203 illegal immigrants, seized contraband worth Rs. 20 crore, and saved 6 lives.

The zone's achievements from January to July this year include launching the 3rd Vande Bharat Express, introducing 8 new train pairs, and extending 6 passenger train services. NFR also made significant infrastructure developments, such as completing the New Bongaigaon-Azara section and electrifying 710.66 route kilometres.

In terms of safety, NFR installed the Electronic Interlocking System at 11 stations, eliminated 10 level crossings, and constructed 22 roads under bridges and 14 roads over bridges. The zone also commissioned 1,417 kW of solar power plants and transformed a former garbage dump into an eco-park.

Passenger amenities saw improvements with Integrated Passenger Information Systems at 13 stations, new foot over bridges, raised platforms, and digital payment options. Financially, NFR achieved a 15% increase in passenger earnings and an 8% rise in freight earnings, stated a press release.

AAI: The Airports Authority of India, Regional Headquarters - North Eastern Region (AAI-RHQ-NER), celebrated the 78th Independence Day with a spectacular display of patriotism and achievements. The new Regional Executive Director of the North Eastern Region, M. Raja Kishore, hoisted the National Flag at AAI's New Building Complex within the Guwahati Airport premises, marking the auspicious occasion.

Distinguished guests, including Heads of Departments (HODs) and representatives from other organisations, joined in the festivities. The Regional Executive Director-NER was accorded a prestigious "Guard of Honour" by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), adding a ceremonial touch to the celebration. The event resonated with patriotic fervour, featuring renditions of patriotic songs and captivating dance performances by children.

In his address, the RED-NER highlighted the remarkable achievements going on at NER airports in the last year. The focus was on the substantial development of airport infrastructure, improvements in passenger facilitation, and the initiation of various construction projects. Key projects that have seen completion include the new terminal building at Tezu airport and its inauguration last September, as well as the operationalization of an extended portion of the runway at Dibrugarh airport. Also completed was the upgradation of Hollongi airport from VFR to IFR, which is operational in all weather conditions.

Additionally, the ATC-cum-Technical Block at Shillong Airport is almost in the completion stage, and the commissioning process has started. Further, while airports at Imphal and Agartala completed the commissioning of ILS, Dibrugarh airport has completed the installation of ILS.

Commissioning of DVOR at Imphal airport and Installation, calibration and pre- commissioning completed at Dibrugarh airport were also highlighted. The RED-NER also shed light on ongoing activities such as reconfiguration of passenger terminal buildings for capacity enhancement at Imphal, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Shillong Dimapur, Dibrugarh, Shillong, and Silchar airports.

The RED-NER expressed his appreciation for the dedicated commitment demonstrated by all officials in fulfilling their respective responsibilities, attributing the accomplishments to their diligent efforts, stated a press release.

