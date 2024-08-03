BSF Saves Life with Timely Medical Evacuation of Pregnant Woman from Flood-Affected Village in Assam

Guwahati: Bordermen of the Border Security Force under the Guwahati Frontier, apart from guarding the Indo-Bangladesh International Border, have also extended a helping hand to the border population in emergent medial and natural calamity situations by providing proper and timely assistance.

On the intervening night of August 1, villagers of border village Mantrichar located on the char lands of mighty Brahamputra in South Salamara Mankachar approached BSF Border Outpost of 49 Bn BSF for evacuation of a woman of their village having severe labour pains requiring immediate medical assistance. BSF immediately responded and evacuated the lady to the government hospital in Dhubri with the help of BSF speedboat and BSF nursing staff during the night hours. Due to timely action taken by the Border Security Force, the precious life of the lady could be saved as stated in a press release.

