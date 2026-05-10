Cabinet needs more indigenous MLAs: Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM) on Saturday demanded ministerial representation for indigenous people in the upcoming state government and called for stronger protection of Assamese identity in the state.

Addressing the media at the Dispur Press Club, the AYM president Jadab Gogoi and general secretary Anupam Saikia strongly criticized bars in Guwahati allegedly operating till the early hours in violation of government rules and excise regulations.

The organization alleged that several bars across the city routinely flout prescribed timings and norms fixed by the government and the excise department, with many establishments reportedly remaining open till around 3.30 am to 4 am.

AYM claimed that such alleged violations have contributed to road accidents and criminal activities linked to alcohol consumption, resulting in loss of lives on various occasions. The organisation also expressed concern over the alleged rise in drug abuse among the younger generation, stating that the future of many educated youths was being adversely affected.

The organization submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), urging the district administration and the excise department to monitor such establishments and initiate legal action against bar owners and operators allegedly violating the rules.

AYM also expressed resentment over the alleged inaction of Dispur Police despite bars reportedly operating openly in violation of norms. The organisation warned that if the government and administration failed to take action within 15 days, it would launch democratic protest programmes.

The organization further stated that once the new government is formed, strict measures should be taken against owners of bars allegedly violating rules, failing which it would take action on its own.

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