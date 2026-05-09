Court grants interim injunction in defamation case involving Assam Cabinet Minister

GUWAHATI: Proceeding before the Civil Court in Kamrup (Metro) have placed certain reports, broadcasts and public statements circulated by a section of the media and associated individuals under legal scrutiny for allegedly publishing defamatory, misleading and reputation-harming content against Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

The matter arose following a petition filed before the court alleging that a series of reports, headlines, interviews and televised statements repeatedly carried unverified allegations and derogatory remarks intended to malign the public image and reputation of the minister.

The petition referred to multiple publications and broadcasts where defamatory expressions, insinuations and politically charged commentary were allegedly used against the petitioner. These included articles and headlines published in the Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time regarding farm subsidy allegations and matters related to cow purchases for the farm and interviews/comments made by Nitumoni Saikia.

After hearing the matter and examining the records placed before it, the Court observed that a prima facie case had been made out by the petitioner. The Court further noted that the allegations and language used in the reports appeared capable of damaging the public reputation and standing of the public representative in civil society. The Court also observed that repeated circulation of such baseless allegations without proper verification could lead to harm to the reputation of the public representative.

Accordingly, the Court granted an ex parte ad-interim injunction restraining the defendants and their representatives from further printing, publishing, circulating or disseminating the disputed reports, interviews and related content during the pendency of the case. The order also covers further dissemination of related defamatory material through media and public platforms until the matter is adjudicated before the competent court, a press release said.

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