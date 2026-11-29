STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cairn, Vedanta Oil & Gas, supported the second edition of the Assam LitArt Fest, held on November 28 and 29, showcasing traditional handwoven creations by women artisans from the state.

The festival, themed 'Healing the World Through a Creative Renaissance', brought together writers, filmmakers, artists and cultural practitioners to celebrate the creative diversity of Assam and the Northeast.

A major highlight was the display of traditional handloom products made by women weavers from the Borchapori Handloom Centre, which is supported by Cairn. The initiative aimed to preserve Assam's indigenous weaving heritage while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local artisans. Through its 'Threads of Assam - Woven by Baidews' initiative, Cairn has supported nearly 5,000 women artisans, helping them achieve financial independence through traditional weaving.

Also Read: Goods wagon derailment disrupts train services on Lumding-Badarpur hill section