STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Campaigning for the November 30 general elections to the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) and Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) concluded at 4 pm on Saturday.

The State Election Commission had issued the election notification for both councils on November 3.

A total of 172 candidates are contesting the Mising Autonomous Council election, in which 5,94,052 voters will exercise their franchise at 989 polling stations.

For the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council election, 119 candidates are in the fray, with 1,52,250 voters eligible to cast their votes at 310 polling stations.

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